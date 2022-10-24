Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,485 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chemours by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

