Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance
NYSE FIX opened at $106.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $109.00.
Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA
In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.
Comfort Systems USA Company Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.