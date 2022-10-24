Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $106.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

