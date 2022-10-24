Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Meritage Homes worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 482.7% during the first quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Meritage Homes by 915.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Meritage Homes by 210.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 78,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

