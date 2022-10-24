Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,180 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,572 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 234,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 5.5 %

CLF stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.