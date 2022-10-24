Comerica Bank Acquires 50,779 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Fate Therapeutics worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FATE stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FATE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

