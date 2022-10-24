Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IBUY opened at $39.08 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.

