Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 260.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 36.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.7 %

RRX stock opened at $146.37 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

