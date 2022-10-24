OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

