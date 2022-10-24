Xponance Inc. Buys 11,227 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

