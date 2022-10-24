Xponance Inc. Buys 4,191 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 241.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 127.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 87.2% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 551,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after acquiring an additional 257,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

Comerica Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $64.93 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.