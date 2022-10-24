Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 75.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.5% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

