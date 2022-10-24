Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $138.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.39. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.30.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

