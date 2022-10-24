Xponance Inc. Buys 334 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $199.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.01. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $218.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

