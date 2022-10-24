Xponance Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE LAD opened at $183.60 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.15 and a 200-day moving average of $268.63.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

