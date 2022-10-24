Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,715 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.1 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

