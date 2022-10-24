WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

