Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 190.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 18.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $171.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.62 and its 200 day moving average is $160.16. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $290.36.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.73.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,739. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

