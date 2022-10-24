Xponance Inc. Buys 1,973 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

NYSE AA opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

