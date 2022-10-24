Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 77.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

