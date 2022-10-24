Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.11 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

