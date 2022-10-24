Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

