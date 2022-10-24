Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Assurant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Assurant by 285.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assurant Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $146.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.76 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

