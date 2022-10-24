FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $186.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average of $167.92. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

