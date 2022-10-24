Xponance Inc. Buys 1,653 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE SNA opened at $205.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.12 and its 200-day moving average is $213.91.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
