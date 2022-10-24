Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $117,987,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

