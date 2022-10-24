First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 536.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WST stock opened at $232.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.