Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 853,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

