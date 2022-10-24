Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 208 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $131.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

