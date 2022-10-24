US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $295.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,749,713. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.