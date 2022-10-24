Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $163.73 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

