EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 297 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $19,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after buying an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $96.38 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 63.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

