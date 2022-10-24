Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,989 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $88.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

