Xponance Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 368,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,750,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,402,870.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

