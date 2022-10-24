Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 1,036.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $441.55 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.07.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

