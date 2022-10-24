Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 880.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 320,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $54.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several analysts have commented on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

