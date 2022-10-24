Xponance Inc. Buys 6,049 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TAP opened at $48.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

