Xponance Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in TopBuild by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BLD opened at $156.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.89.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

