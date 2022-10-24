American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $128.68 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

