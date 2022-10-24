Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

