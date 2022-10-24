Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,642 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 807,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 231,075 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 370,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

