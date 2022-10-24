Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.55. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $986,398. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.