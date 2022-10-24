Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VDE opened at $120.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.75. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

