Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $228,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $120.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

