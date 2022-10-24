Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,419,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,185,000 after purchasing an additional 638,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $56.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

