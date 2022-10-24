Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,080 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 139,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 81.2% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 37,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

