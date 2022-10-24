Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 279 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

NYSE:MSI opened at $225.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

