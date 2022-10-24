Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.15 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $28.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00061136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024925 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007708 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05923219 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $23,320,220.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

