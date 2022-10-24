Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 187,918 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,918 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,981,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 154,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $36.18.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend
