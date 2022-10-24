Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $248,000 Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MQ. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

MQ stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

