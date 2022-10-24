Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.